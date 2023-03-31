IMDb 3.2 / 10 from 143 users

Diterbitkan 06 June 2017

Oleh LIN

You’re Gonna Miss Me (2017)

When country music legend Colt Montana suddenly dies, his 2 estranged sons return to the fold, and pay their respects. But before either son can claim the (generous) inheritance, they’ll have to fulfill their fathers’ last wish; reconnecting with their family by enduring a challenging road trip..

Dustin Rikert

Eric Roberts, Morgan Fairchild, Dale Dickey, Mindy Robinson, John Schneider, Leo Howard, William Shockley, Sol Rodríguez, Frank Collison, John Doe, John Hennigan

tt5079608