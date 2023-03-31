Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Yang Yang (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Taiwan
Sutradara
Cheng Yu-Chieh
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
283users
Diterbitkan
07 August 2009
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Yang Yang (2009)
Yang-yang is a French-Chinese mix. She has never seen her French father. She does not speak a single French word. Her mum has re-married but she has been very lonely. She started working at the entertainment industry. The fact that she is a mix is a good selling point. The film depicts how Yang-yang dealt with her life, her relationships with men, with her mother and friends.
Cheng Yu-Chieh
Sandrine Pinna, Ray Chang, Jag Huang, Khan Lee, Tai-Yan Yu, Lu-Hao Chu, Wang Bo-chieh
tt1363490