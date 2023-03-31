IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 283 users

Diterbitkan 07 August 2009

Oleh LIN

Yang Yang (2009)

Yang-yang is a French-Chinese mix. She has never seen her French father. She does not speak a single French word. Her mum has re-married but she has been very lonely. She started working at the entertainment industry. The fact that she is a mix is a good selling point. The film depicts how Yang-yang dealt with her life, her relationships with men, with her mother and friends.

Cheng Yu-Chieh

Sandrine Pinna, Ray Chang, Jag Huang, Khan Lee, Tai-Yan Yu, Lu-Hao Chu, Wang Bo-chieh

