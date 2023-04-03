  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Wesh, Wesh, What’s Happening? (2001)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

334

users

Diterbitkan

01 November 2001

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Wesh, Wesh, What’s Happening? (2001)

Kamel, a young man from the french ghetto, near Paris, is coming back to France. He was arrested for dealing drugs, he spent five years in jail and was banned from France for two years. He tries, with his family’s support, to find a job and live a normal life. But nothing’s normal in the ghetto.
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche, Ahmed Hammoudi, Brahim Ameur-Zaïmeche

Diterbitkan

April 3, 2023 12:55 pm

Durasi

