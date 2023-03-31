IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 76 users

Diterbitkan 11 October 2018

Oleh LIN

Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation (2018)

Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation is a tale of science, culture, and thrilling adventure! Earth is a planet born of fire. For billions of years, volcanoes have helped create the world we know. From the continents to the air we breathe and even life itself, all have their origins in fire. With over 500 active volcanoes, Earth is bursting at the seams with these forces of mass construction. The story of volcanoes is the story of the planet’s creation, and the story of us.

Michael Dalton-Smith

Ross Huguet

tt6164238