IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 73 users

Diterbitkan 28 December 1985

Oleh LIN

Tora-san’s Island Encounter (1985)

Tora-san’s family’s neighbor, Akemi, who had been married in Marriage Counselor Tora-san (1984), runs away from her husband, who is only interested in work. Tora-san follows her to Shikinejima, and attempts to bring her back to her home. In doing so he encounters a school-reunion group who are traveling to meet their elementary school teacher, which is a reference to the film Twenty-Four Eyes by Keisuke Kinoshita. Tora-san joins them and falls in love with the teacher.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Chieko Baisho, Masami Shimojô, Chieko Misaki, Gin Maeda, Hisao Dazai, Gajiro Satoh, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Keiroku Seki, Akira Hitomi, Takashi Sasano, Ken Mitsuishi, Ken Nakamoto, Kazuko Ishii, Naomi Matsui, Ribeka Kojima, Shoko Nakajima, Akiko Isozaki, Sayoko Makino, Leo M, Kazuhiko Kasai, Rika Tou, Rika Tanaka, Yoshino Tani, Haruko Chichibu, Midori Kawai, Koji Tsuyuki, Jun Miho, Ryûzô Tanaka, Takero Morimoto, Chishū Ryū, Takuzō Kawatani, Komaki Kurihara

tt0091701