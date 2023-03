IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 66 users

Diterbitkan 26 December 1992

Oleh LIN

Tora-san Makes Excuses (1992)

Tora-san Makes Excuses is a 1992 Japanese comedy film directed by Yoji Yamada. It stars Kiyoshi Atsumi as Torajirō Kuruma (Tora-san), and Kumiko Goto as his love interest or “Madonna”.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Chieko Baisho, Jun Fubuki, Masatoshi Nagase, Mari Natsuki, Gin Maeda, Masami Shimojô, Chieko Misaki, Hisao Dazai, Chishū Ryū, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Kumiko Goto, Makoto Akatsuka, Shinnosuke Furumoto, Mari Nishio, Ryosei Tayama, Gajiro Satoh

tt0105071