Kualitas

IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 106 users

Diterbitkan 25 December 1973

Oleh LIN

Tora-san Loves an Artist (1973)

Tora-San returns to Shibamata just before his family leaves on a trip for Kyushu. Later, he encounters an old school chum and begins to have feeling for his artist sister.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Chieko Baisho, Gin Maeda, Chieko Misaki, Gajiro Satoh, Hisao Dazai, Yoshio Yoshida, Kunitarô Kawarazaki, Kuniko Ashihara, Hayato Nakamura, Jun Kashima, Yôji Doki, Nobuo Takagi, Akihiko Hanyû, Kenji Kimura, Hidetoshi Hasegawa, Takeshi Murakami, Midori Ohara, Tatsuo Matsumura, Chishū Ryū, Masahiko Tsugawa, Takehiko Maeda, Keiko Kishi, Yoshino Tani

tt0070496