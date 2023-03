IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 124 users

Diterbitkan 15 August 1987

Oleh LIN

Tora-san Goes North (1987)

When his travels take him to rural Hokkaido, Tora-san helps a cantankerous old veterinarian (Mifune) in his relationships with his estranged daughter, and a woman in whom he is secretly interested.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Toshirō Mifune, Chieko Baisho, Keiko Takeshita, Masami Shimojô, Chieko Misaki, Gin Maeda, Hisao Dazai, Gajiro Satoh, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Issey Ogata, Chishū Ryū, Keiko Awaji, Jun Miho, Sayoko Makino, Kei Suma, Takashi Sasano, Nagatoshi Sakamoto, Kazuhiko Kasai, Rumiko Ishikawa, Keiroku Seki, Kimihiro Reizei, Makoto Akatsuka, Masayuki Yui, Midori Kawai, Rie Kurayama, Ritsuko Amano, Seiji Shinohara, Shinobu Obara

tt0093686