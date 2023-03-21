IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 906 users

Diterbitkan 25 October 2018

Oleh mamat

The Man Who Surprised Everyone (2018)

Egor Korshunov (40) is a Siberian forest guard who works in a local environmental company, fighting fearlessly against poachers in taiga. Egor is a great family man, respected by his fellow villagers. He and his wife Natalia are expecting a second child. Unexpectedly, Egor finds out that he has terminal cancer and has only two months left to live. No traditional medicine or shamanic magic can save Egor. Finally, left with no other options, he decides to take the last desperate step. He attempts to completely change his identity in order to fool the oncoming death, just like Zhamba the drake, the hero of a legendary ancient Siberian epos, did.

Alexey Chupov, Natalya Merkulova

Yevgeni Tsyganov, Natalya Kudryashova, Yuriy Kuznetsov, Pavel Maykov, Maksim Vitorgan, Timofey Zaytsev, Sergey Stepin, Igor Savochkin, Yelena Voronchikhina, Amadu Mamadakov, Aleksey Filimonov, Polina Raykina, Yury Skulyabin, Mikhail Khuranov, Kirill Kaganovich, Maksim Dromashko, Viktor Konukhin, Sergey Chekrygin, Anna Ismanova, Natalya Iokhvidova

tt8900172