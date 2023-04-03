  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7

/

10

from

1,781

users

Diterbitkan

13 July 1939

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Man in the Iron Mask (1939)

Tyrannical King Louis XIV learns that he has an identical twin brother, Philippe, who was raised from birth by his late father’s trusted friend D’Artagnan and his faithful musketeers, Porthos, Athos and Aramis. After Philippe falls for the king’s betrothed, Spanish Princess Maria Theresa, Louis imprisons him, forcing his brother to don an iron mask that will slowly suffocate him — and it’s up to D’Artagnan to rescue him.
James Whale, Cullen Tate, Edgar Anderson
Louis Hayward, Joan Bennett, Warren William, Joseph Schildkraut, Alan Hale, Walter Kingsford, Miles Mander, Bert Roach, Marion Martin, Montagu Love, Doris Kenyon, Albert Dekker, Nigel De Brulier, William Royle, Boyd Irwin, Howard Brooks, Reginald Barlow, Lane Chandler, Wyndham Standing, Dorothy Vaughan, Sheila Darcy, Robert Milasch, D’Arcy Corrigan, Harry Woods, Peter Cushing, Emmett King, Ted Billings, Fred Cavens, James Dime, Dwight Frye, Leyland Hodgson, Ian Maclaren, John Merton, Edgar Norton, William H. O’Brien, Artie Ortego, Herman Hack

Diterbitkan

April 3, 2023 12:55 pm

Durasi

