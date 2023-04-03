Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Man in the Iron Mask (1939) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Hale,
Albert Dekker,
Artie Ortego,
Bert Roach,
Boyd Irwin,
D'Arcy Corrigan,
Doris Kenyon,
Dorothy Vaughan,
Dwight Frye,
Edgar Norton
Sutradara
Cullen Tate,
Edgar Anderson,
James Whale
IMDb
7/
10from
1,781users
Diterbitkan
13 July 1939
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Man in the Iron Mask (1939)
Tyrannical King Louis XIV learns that he has an identical twin brother, Philippe, who was raised from birth by his late father’s trusted friend D’Artagnan and his faithful musketeers, Porthos, Athos and Aramis. After Philippe falls for the king’s betrothed, Spanish Princess Maria Theresa, Louis imprisons him, forcing his brother to don an iron mask that will slowly suffocate him — and it’s up to D’Artagnan to rescue him.
James Whale, Cullen Tate, Edgar Anderson
Louis Hayward, Joan Bennett, Warren William, Joseph Schildkraut, Alan Hale, Walter Kingsford, Miles Mander, Bert Roach, Marion Martin, Montagu Love, Doris Kenyon, Albert Dekker, Nigel De Brulier, William Royle, Boyd Irwin, Howard Brooks, Reginald Barlow, Lane Chandler, Wyndham Standing, Dorothy Vaughan, Sheila Darcy, Robert Milasch, D’Arcy Corrigan, Harry Woods, Peter Cushing, Emmett King, Ted Billings, Fred Cavens, James Dime, Dwight Frye, Leyland Hodgson, Ian Maclaren, John Merton, Edgar Norton, William H. O’Brien, Artie Ortego, Herman Hack
tt0031619