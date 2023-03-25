Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Last Compartment (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Andreas Hilscher,
Anna Fischer,
Annelinde Gerstl,
Barbara Prakopenka,
Ernst-Georg Schwill,
Nic Romm,
Tim Sander
Sutradara
Andreas Schaap
IMDb
5.9/
10from
68users
Diterbitkan
15 September 2016
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Last Compartment (2016)
Set in 1986. After their train is hit by an avalanche in the alps, 30 year old Greta and five strangers find themselves trapped in the last car of a train, buried underneath the snow. On the radio they learn that a rescue operation is under way, but for some reason the last compartment seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth. As we follow their attempts to escape their icy prison, we begin to understand that there is more to the compartment than meets the eye…
