IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 301 users

Diterbitkan 08 March 2014

Oleh mamat

The Immortalists (2014)

Two eccentric scientists struggle to create eternal youth in a world they call “blind to the tragedy of old age.” As they battle their own aging and suffer the losses of loved ones, their scientific journeys ultimately become personal.

Jason Sussberg, David Alvarado

Aubrey de Grey

tt3267194