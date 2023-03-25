IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 1,474 users

Diterbitkan 08 September 2000

Oleh LIN

Teacher’s Pet (2000)

Psychopath Debbie Strand escapes from a mental institution for the criminally insane and takes the identity of a co-ed she meets and sets herself up on a college campus where she once again begins killing students who get in the way of her obsession with her former high school teacher Sam Deckner now teaching at the college.

Marcus Spiegel

Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Jsu Garcia, Katherine Kendall, Jeanette Brox, Christiana Frank, Todd Robert Anderson, Bill Gratton, Sarah Lancaster, Rel Hunt, Todd McKee, Frank Noon, Wendy Worthington, William Newman, Patrick Pankhurst, Jack Ong, Siri Baruc, Jae Suh Park, Lisa Comshaw

tt0217086