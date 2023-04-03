IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 5,087 users

Diterbitkan 06 September 2019

Oleh mamat

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! (2019)

Muckraking filmmaker Morgan Spurlock reignites his battle with the food industry — this time from behind the register — as he opens his own fast food restaurant.

Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock

tt7215262