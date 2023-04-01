  1. Home
WEBRip

France

7.4

10

20

users

23 March 2017

mamat

Samuel Barber: Absolute Beauty (2017)

Known for his mournful “Adagio for Strings,” Samuel Barber was never quite fashionable. This acclaimed film is a probing exploration of his music and melancholia. Performance, oral history, musicology, and biography combine to explore the life and music of one of America’s greatest composers. Features Thomas Hampson, Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop and many more of the world’s leading experts on Barber’s music, with tributes from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Virgil Thomson and William Schuman. The film was broadcast on PBS, and screened at nine film festivals internationally, with three best-of awards. It was named a Recording of the Year 2017 by MusicWeb International.
H. Paul Moon
Thomas Hampson, Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, John Corigliano, Jenny Oaks Baker

April 1, 2023 5:50 pm

