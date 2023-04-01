Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Samuel Barber: Absolute Beauty (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Sutradara
H. Paul Moon
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
History
IMDb
7.4/
10from
20users
Diterbitkan
23 March 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Samuel Barber: Absolute Beauty (2017)
Known for his mournful “Adagio for Strings,” Samuel Barber was never quite fashionable. This acclaimed film is a probing exploration of his music and melancholia. Performance, oral history, musicology, and biography combine to explore the life and music of one of America’s greatest composers. Features Thomas Hampson, Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop and many more of the world’s leading experts on Barber’s music, with tributes from composers Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Virgil Thomson and William Schuman. The film was broadcast on PBS, and screened at nine film festivals internationally, with three best-of awards. It was named a Recording of the Year 2017 by MusicWeb International.
H. Paul Moon
Thomas Hampson, Leonard Slatkin, Marin Alsop, John Corigliano, Jenny Oaks Baker
tt5044068