  Saaheb (1985)

WEBRip

India

Drama

7.2

31 January 1985

Saaheb (1985)

Saaheb is the youngest of the four brothers and son of Badri Prasad Sharma. The film shows the problems faced by a middle-class Sharma family and how Saaheb (Sunil Sharma), although unemployed, gives the biggest sacrifice for his family and donates his kidneys to raise money for his sister’s wedding.
Anil Ganguly
Anil Kapoor, Utpal Dutt, Rakhee Gulzar, Amrita Singh, Deven Verma, Biswajeet Chatterjee, Nandita Thakur, Dilip Dhawan, Vijay Arora, Rajni Bala, Suresh Chatwal, Pinchoo Kapoor, Satyendra Kapoor

April 4, 2023 3:05 am

