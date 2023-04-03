IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 1,397 users

Diterbitkan 28 April 1993

Oleh mamat

Robot Wars (1993)

In the year 2041, the rebel Centros are a plague to the survivors of the great toxic gas scare of 1993. A renegade Megarobot pilot and an archaeologist must team up (despite personal differences, a reluctant romance, and official pressure to cease and desist) to thwart the Centro’s attempts to resurrect a hidden Megarobot, with which they can challenge the prevailing order.

Albert Band

Don Michael Paul, Barbara Crampton, James Staley, Lisa Rinna, Danny Kamekona, Yuji Okumoto, J. Downing, Peter Haskell, Sam Scarber, Steve Eastin, Peter Vasquez, Juan García, Burke Byrnes, Keith S. Payson, Pamela Denise Weaver, Lee Magnuson, Martin L. Carlton, Eric B. Sindon, Breck A. Graham, Benjamin Sitzer

tt0107979