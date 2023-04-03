Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Robot Wars (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Barbara Crampton,
Benjamin Sitzer,
Breck A. Graham,
Burke Byrnes,
Danny Kamekona,
Don Michael Paul,
Eric B. Sindon,
J. Downing,
James Staley,
Juan García
Sutradara
Albert Band
IMDb
3.9/
10from
1,397users
Diterbitkan
28 April 1993
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Robot Wars (1993)
In the year 2041, the rebel Centros are a plague to the survivors of the great toxic gas scare of 1993. A renegade Megarobot pilot and an archaeologist must team up (despite personal differences, a reluctant romance, and official pressure to cease and desist) to thwart the Centro’s attempts to resurrect a hidden Megarobot, with which they can challenge the prevailing order.
Albert Band
Don Michael Paul, Barbara Crampton, James Staley, Lisa Rinna, Danny Kamekona, Yuji Okumoto, J. Downing, Peter Haskell, Sam Scarber, Steve Eastin, Peter Vasquez, Juan García, Burke Byrnes, Keith S. Payson, Pamela Denise Weaver, Lee Magnuson, Martin L. Carlton, Eric B. Sindon, Breck A. Graham, Benjamin Sitzer
tt0107979