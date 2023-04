IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 3,527 users

Diterbitkan 03 November 1989

Oleh mamat

Parinda (1989)

Brothers Kishen and Karan live in Bombay, where Karan falls in love with Paro. But Karan then leaves India to attend school in America. Kishen, meanwhile, enters into a life of crime, falling under the sway of Anna, a drug dealer. When Karan decides to return to India to pursue a relationship with Paro, Kishen tries to keep him as far away from his criminal life as possible, but his plans go tragically awry.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Suresh Oberoi, Tom Alter, Anang Desai, Kamal Chopra, Shivkumar Subramaniam, Achyut Potdar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sameer Kakkar, Dilip Kulkarni

tt0102636