Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

4.4

/

10

from

887

users

Diterbitkan

24 February 1988

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Necromancer (1988)

Julie, a college student, is sexually assaulted by two fellow students. Desperate for revenge, she makes contact with a necromancer, who begins using her demonic powers to get rid of any guy Julie hates.
Dusty Nelson
Elizabeth Kaitan, John Tyler, Rhonda Dorton, Stan Hurwitz, Lisa Beth Wilson, Ed Wright, Russ Tamblyn, David Flynn, Shawn Eisner, Lois Masten Ewing, Lisa Randolph, Scott Harrison, Keith Burns, Carla Baron, Jimmy Williams, Shannon McLeod, Waide Aaron Riddle

Diterbitkan

Maret 21, 2023 12:30 pm

Durasi

