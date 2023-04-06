IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 2,034 users

Maybe I Do (2023)

Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering next steps, decide to invite their parents to finally meet and to offer some understanding of why marriage works. Except the parents already know each other quite well, which leads to some very distinct opinions about the value of marriage.

Michael Jacobs

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, William H. Macy, Michael Kostroff, James Monroe Iglehart, Mezi Atwood, Natalia Ortega, Azriél Patricia

tt20879602