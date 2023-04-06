Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mars One (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Camilla Damião,
Carlos Francisco,
Cícero Lucas,
Rejane Faria
Sutradara
Genre
Drama
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
N/A
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Mars One (2022)
The Martins family are optimistic dreamers, quietly leading their lives in the margins of a major Brazilian city following the disappointing inauguration of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. Tércia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she’s cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their son, Deivinho, who reluctantly follows his father’s ambitions despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars. Meanwhile, their older daughter, Eunice, falls in love with a free-spirited young woman and ponders whether it’s time to leave home.
Gabriel Martins
Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damião, Cícero Lucas, Ana Hilário, Russo Apr, Dircinha Macêdo, Tokinho, Juan Pablo Sorín
tt16377816