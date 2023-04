IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 416 users

Diterbitkan 12 July 1993

Oleh LIN

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance (1993)

In July 1990, a dispute over a proposed golf course to be built on Kanien’kéhaka (Mohawk) lands in Oka, Quebec, sets the stage for a historic confrontation that would grab international headlines and sear itself into the Canadian consciousness.

Alanis Obomsawin

tt0107305