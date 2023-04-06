IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 368 users

Diterbitkan 06 March 2012

Oleh LIN

Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life (2012)

Jeremy Fink and his best friend Lizzy must search high and low throughout the streets of Manhattan for clues to unlock the mysterious box he received a month before his birthday.

Tamar Halpern, Veronica Lupu

Mira Sorvino, Joe Pantoliano, Ryan Simpkins, Michael Urie, Maxwell Beer, Steve Grodewald, Ryan Glassman, Christopher King, Amelia Bullock, Evan Trevor Thompson, Marian Seldes, Heather Braverman, Roscoe Orman, Betsy Brandt, Seth Kanor, Daniel Cosgrove, Mike Starr, Gavin Furbert, Markley Rizzi, Nimo Gandhi, Michael Pemberton, Joe Huu, Eddie Perry, David Thornton, Jacob Michel, Wendy Mass, Gary Allen, Ngo Okafor, Bill Walters

tt1710394