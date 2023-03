IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 510 users

Diterbitkan 27 August 1969

Oleh LIN

It’s Tough Being a Man (1969)

Tora-San, an itinerant peddler who is thrown out of his father’s house twenty years before but reconnects with his aunt, uncle and sister Sakura. Tora wreaks some havoc in their lives, like getting drunk and silly at a marriage meeting and ruining Sakura’s chance to marry someone, as well as just being a real pain to those around him. There is a sentimental side to him also, and the best way to describe him is that he grows on you.

Yoji Yamada

Kiyoshi Atsumi, Chieko Baisho, Sachiko Mitsumoto, Chishū Ryū, Takashi Shimura, Shin Morikawa, Gin Maeda, Taisaku Akino, Gajiro Satoh, Keiroku Seki, Chieko Misaki, Hisao Dazai, Shunsuke Omi, Taichiro Hirokawa, Fusatarō Ishijima, Matsuko Shiga, Kiyoko Tsuji, Kiyo Murakami, Ken’ichi Ishii, Ryûsuke Kita, Terumitsu Kawashima, Kota Mizumori, Nobuo Takagi, Toshio Ohkubo, Ryōko Mizuki, Yoshiko Yonemoto, Kimiyo Ôtsuka, Yoshino Tani, Yasuko Goto, Haruko Chichibu, Kazuko Sato

tt0064777