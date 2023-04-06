Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Iraq in Fragments (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Mohammed Haithem,
Suleiman Mahmoud
Sutradara
James Longley
Genre
Documentary,
War
IMDb
7.2/
10from
1,510users
Diterbitkan
21 January 2006
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Iraq in Fragments (2006)
An opus in three parts, Iraq In Fragments offers a series of intimate, passionately-felt portraits: A fatherless 11-year-old is apprenticed to the domineering owner of a Baghdad garage; Sadr followers in two Shiite cities rally for regional elections while enforcing Islamic law at the point of a gun; a family of Kurdish farmers welcomes the US presence, which has allowed them a measure of freedom previously denied. American director James Longley spent more than two years filming in Iraq to create this stunningly photographed, poetically rendered documentary of the war-torn country as seen through the eyes of Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds.
James Longley
Mohammed Haithem, Suleiman Mahmoud
tt0492466