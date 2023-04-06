IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 859 users

Diterbitkan 27 January 2001

Oleh LIN

Inugami (2001)

Akira, a teacher from Tokyo, has just arrived in a small rural town to begin his new job. Soon after arriving, he meets, and begins to fall for, Miki, a papermaker and part of a large and unusual family. When he learns of an ancient legend that the family carries the curse of the Inugami, or Dog God, he brushes it off as silly superstition. After a series of mysterious deaths, however, the townspeople begin to grow restless, and Akira must confront the truth about Miki and her family.

Masato Harada, Kenji Tominaga

Yuki Amami, Atsuro Watabe, Eugene Harada, Shiho Fujimura, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Kanako Fukaura, Shion Machida, Ken’ichi Yajima, Masato Irie, Makoto Togashi, Torahiko Hamada, Miyû Watase, Keiko Awaji, Koichi Sato, Rie Ino’o, Osamu Shigematu

tt0277044