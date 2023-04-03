Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film I Start Counting (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk,
United Kingdom
Bintang film
Billy Russell,
Bryan Marshall,
Charles Lloyd Pack,
Clare Sutcliffe,
Fanny Carby,
Fay Compton,
Gordon Richardson,
Gregory Phillips,
Jenny Agutter,
Jim O'Brady
Sutradara
David Greene,
Jack Causey
IMDb
6.9/
10from
986users
Diterbitkan
27 October 1970
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
I Start Counting (1970)
An English schoolgirl suspects the foster brother she worships is the serial killer at large.
David Greene, Jack Causey
Jenny Agutter, Bryan Marshall, Clare Sutcliffe, Simon Ward, Gregory Phillips, Lana Morris, Billy Russell, Madge Ryan, Michael Feast, Fay Compton, Lally Bowers, Charles Lloyd Pack, Lewis Fiander, Gordon Richardson, Fanny Carby, Phil Collins, Jim O’Brady
tt0064462