Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Harka (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Adam Bessa,
Ahmed Ben Mohammed,
Aladin Atrous,
Amine Zaafouri,
Anoir Nasr,
Arij Sebai,
Boulbeba Hedili,
Elyes Riahi,
Hsouna Heni,
Ikbal Harbi
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.9/
10from
110users
Diterbitkan
02 November 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Harka (2022)
Ali is a young Tunisian who dreams of a better life and ekes out a lonely existence selling contraband oil on the black market. When his father dies, he is forced to care for his two younger sisters who have been left to their own devices in a house from which they will soon be evicted. As he wrestles with the sudden weight of responsibility and the injustices he faces, anger and indignation stir within Ali – that of a generation still fighting to be heard more than a decade after the revolution…
Lotfy Nathan, Jamil Najjar, Becher Wissem, Ray Levé, Nadia Karoui
Adam Bessa, Ikbal Harbi, Najib Allagui, Salima Maatoug, Khaled Brahem, Hsouna Heni, Jamel Madani, Mohamed Ouni, Elyes Riahi, Mohamed Nsibi, Khaled Barsaoui, Moez Hannachi, Yahya Faidi, Arij Sebai, Monji Ben Said, Boulbeba Hedili, Anoir Nasr, Islem Ben Mlouka, Amine Zaafouri, Sajir Mkacher, Mohamed Jlassi, Aladin Atrous, Ahmed Ben Mohammed, Zohra Chetioui, Sami Ghrab
tt9317274