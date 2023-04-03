  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Gumrah (1993)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Gumrah (1993)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Gumrah (1993). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gumrah (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gumrah (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

India

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

854

users

Diterbitkan

03 August 1993

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Gumrah (1993)

Roshni Chadha makes her living, singing in various places and this makes her the breadwinner of her home. She soon gets to meet the handsome and wealthy Rahul Malhotra, who finds out that she can actually sing professionally and he helps her to attain this goal, which soon became a success and Roshni falls in love with Rahul and finds out that he has the same feelings for her. On a foreign trip, Roshni is arrested by the police for having in her possession cocaine, Rahul disappears leaving Roshni in hot-soup and now she must prepare to undergo her prison terms as there is no one to help her.
Mahesh Bhatt
Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Rahul Roy, Soni Razdan, Reema Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bob Christo, Kunickaa Sadanand, Anang Desai, Laxmikant Berde, Kamini Kaushal, Avtar Gill, Mushtaq Khan, Mahesh Anand, Sanjeeva

Diterbitkan

April 4, 2023 3:05 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Gumrah (1993)

Bioskop 21 Gumrah (1993)

Juragan21 Gumrah (1993)

Layar Kaca 21 Gumrah (1993)

LK21 Gumrah (1993)

Movieon21 Gumrah (1993)

Nonton Gumrah (1993)

Nonton Film Gumrah (1993)

Nonton Movie Gumrah (1993)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share