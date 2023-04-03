IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 854 users

Diterbitkan 03 August 1993

Oleh mamat

Gumrah (1993)

Roshni Chadha makes her living, singing in various places and this makes her the breadwinner of her home. She soon gets to meet the handsome and wealthy Rahul Malhotra, who finds out that she can actually sing professionally and he helps her to attain this goal, which soon became a success and Roshni falls in love with Rahul and finds out that he has the same feelings for her. On a foreign trip, Roshni is arrested by the police for having in her possession cocaine, Rahul disappears leaving Roshni in hot-soup and now she must prepare to undergo her prison terms as there is no one to help her.

Mahesh Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Rahul Roy, Soni Razdan, Reema Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bob Christo, Kunickaa Sadanand, Anang Desai, Laxmikant Berde, Kamini Kaushal, Avtar Gill, Mushtaq Khan, Mahesh Anand, Sanjeeva

tt0107060