Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Taiwan

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

3.5

/

10

from

44

users

Diterbitkan

08 October 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Grit (2021)

Ko Chen-tung (You Are the Apple of My Eye, Road to Mandalay) and Angelica Lee (The Eye, The Garden of Evening Mists) make an unusual romantic pairing in this offbeat romantic comedy from director-cinematographer Chen Ta-pu. Ko plays Croc, a young gangster who goes back to work for his former boss at a city councilor’s office after his release from jail. Croc’s latest task is to deal with Ping, a headstrong farmer who adamantly refuses to give up her land for redevelopment. As Croc and Ping develop feelings for each other, Croc is determined to become a better man and hang on to his newfound happiness — even if it means defying his own mob.
Chen Ta-pu
Kai Ko, Angelica Lee, Lee Kang-sheng, Hsia Yu-chiao, Tsai Chang-Hsien, Yan Sheng-Yu, Color Yan, Chien-Ho Wu, Isaac Yang, Chin-Yu Pan, Ken Lin, Jean Wang, Cheng Yu-Chieh

Diterbitkan

Maret 24, 2023 12:49 pm

Durasi

