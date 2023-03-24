IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 44 users

Diterbitkan 08 October 2021

Oleh LIN

Grit (2021)

Ko Chen-tung (You Are the Apple of My Eye, Road to Mandalay) and Angelica Lee (The Eye, The Garden of Evening Mists) make an unusual romantic pairing in this offbeat romantic comedy from director-cinematographer Chen Ta-pu. Ko plays Croc, a young gangster who goes back to work for his former boss at a city councilor’s office after his release from jail. Croc’s latest task is to deal with Ping, a headstrong farmer who adamantly refuses to give up her land for redevelopment. As Croc and Ping develop feelings for each other, Croc is determined to become a better man and hang on to his newfound happiness — even if it means defying his own mob.

Chen Ta-pu

Kai Ko, Angelica Lee, Lee Kang-sheng, Hsia Yu-chiao, Tsai Chang-Hsien, Yan Sheng-Yu, Color Yan, Chien-Ho Wu, Isaac Yang, Chin-Yu Pan, Ken Lin, Jean Wang, Cheng Yu-Chieh

