Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Czechoslovakia
Bintang film
Albín Kováčik,
Andrej Mojžiš,
Anton Budzak,
Elena Šoltésová,
Emília Vášáryová,
František Török,
Gustáv Valach,
Ivan Macho,
Jakub Chlebko,
Ján Bekeš
Sutradara
Eduard Grečner,
Martin Slivka,
Pavol Benca
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.2/
10from
371users
Diterbitkan
10 May 1968
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Dragon’s Return (1968)
This is a ballad about love, hate, and a search for a way out of loneliness. It is a dramatic story about the strange potter, Martin Leaps, nicknamed Dragon, who is suspected by the villagers as the cause of natural disasters. He lost his wife, his home, and his freedom due to false accusations. After years he returns to his native village. Putting his own life to risk, he saves a herd of sheep from a forest fire in the hills. But not even this heroic deed helps him to win back the friendship of the locals.
