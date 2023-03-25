IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 371 users

Dragon’s Return (1968)

This is a ballad about love, hate, and a search for a way out of loneliness. It is a dramatic story about the strange potter, Martin Leaps, nicknamed Dragon, who is suspected by the villagers as the cause of natural disasters. He lost his wife, his home, and his freedom due to false accusations. After years he returns to his native village. Putting his own life to risk, he saves a herd of sheep from a forest fire in the hills. But not even this heroic deed helps him to win back the friendship of the locals.

Eduard Grečner, Martin Slivka, Pavol Benca

Radovan Lukavský, Gustáv Valach, Emília Vášáryová, Viliam Polónyi, Jozef Čierny, Pavol Chrobák, Mikuláš Ladižinský, Ivan Macho, Ján Mildner, Andrej Mojžiš, Ján Pelech, Ľudovít Reiter, František Török, Jozef Lupták, Jakub Chlebko, Sv. Mečiar, Elena Šoltésová, Jela Bučková, Ján Michalík, Albín Kováčik, Michal Agnet, Lud. Antol, Tomáš Gálik, Pavol Majerčák, Ján Bekeš, M. Adamiak, Anton Budzak, Štefan Kvietik

