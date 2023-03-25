IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 332 users

03 February 1971

Oleh LIN

Doctors’ Wives (1971)

The wives of several high-powered doctors feel neglected due to their husbands’ focus on their careers, so they embark on a regimen of sex, drugs and booze.

George Schaefer, Philip L. Parslow, Dorothy Aldrin

Dyan Cannon, Richard Crenna, Gene Hackman, Carroll O’Connor, Rachel Roberts, Janice Rule, Diana Sands, Cara Williams, Richard Anderson, Ralph Bellamy, John Colicos, George Gaynes, Marian McCargo, Anthony Costello, Kristina Holland, Scott Brady, Mark Jenkins, Vincent Van Lynn, Ernie Barnes, Paul Marin, William Bramley, Jon Lormer, Mary Adams, Mary Arden, Duke Hobbie

tt0067004