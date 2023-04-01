Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Decision: Liquidation (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Russia
Bintang film
Aleksei Shevchenkov,
Aleksey Vertkov,
Ayub Tsingiev,
Dagun Omayev,
Dmitry Parastaev,
Igor Petrenko,
Ivan Shakhnazarov,
Said-Magomed Khasaev,
Soslan Fidarov
Sutradara
Aleksandr Aravin
Genre
Action
IMDb
5.6/
10from
270users
Diterbitkan
07 June 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Decision: Liquidation (2018)
The ruthless extremist Bazgaev responsible for terrorist attacks which lead to deaths of hundreds of civilians, among them school children, is planning new actions. A group of security officers is to track and destroy him. Based on a true story.
Aleksandr Aravin
Igor Petrenko, Aleksey Vertkov, Ayub Tsingiev, Aleksei Shevchenkov, Ivan Shakhnazarov, Dmitry Parastaev, Dagun Omayev, Soslan Fidarov, Said-Magomed Khasaev
tt8816130