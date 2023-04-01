IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 270 users

Diterbitkan 07 June 2018

Oleh mamat

Decision: Liquidation (2018)

The ruthless extremist Bazgaev responsible for terrorist attacks which lead to deaths of hundreds of civilians, among them school children, is planning new actions. A group of security officers is to track and destroy him. Based on a true story.

Aleksandr Aravin

Igor Petrenko, Aleksey Vertkov, Ayub Tsingiev, Aleksei Shevchenkov, Ivan Shakhnazarov, Dmitry Parastaev, Dagun Omayev, Soslan Fidarov, Said-Magomed Khasaev

