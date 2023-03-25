IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 177 users

Diterbitkan 05 March 2021

Oleh LIN

Dangerous Medicine (2021)

After losing the use of his legs in a car crash, Tony is helped to walk again by Daphne his physical therapist. But Daphne’s loving care soon morphs into a sick attempt to possess Tony forever.

Jeff Hare

Leann Van Mol, Chris Cimperman, Meredith Thomas, Chloe Stafford, Mark Haptonstall, Matthew Pohlkamp, Hollie Schwarz, Butch Klein, Sean Gunnell

tt13613662