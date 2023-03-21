Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Daddy and the Muscle Academy (1991) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Finland
Bintang film
Bob Mizer,
Durk Dehner,
Isaac Julien,
Nayland Blake,
Touko Laaksonen
Sutradara
Ilppo Pohjola
Genre
Biography,
Documentary
IMDb
6.4/
10from
462users
Diterbitkan
17 October 1991
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Daddy and the Muscle Academy (1991)
Tom of Finland is one of the gay world’s few authentic icons. His drawings have had an enormous influence on gay identity. Tom’s ultimate leather men are known and seen everywhere. They are symbols of gay pride and friendship. The documentary includes some titillating ‘enactments’ inspired by Tom’s art work.
Ilppo Pohjola
Touko Laaksonen, Nayland Blake, Durk Dehner, Isaac Julien, Bob Mizer
tt0104045