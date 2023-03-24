IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 993 users

Diterbitkan 23 May 1990

Oleh LIN

Curry and Pepper (1990)

Two best friends and cop partners become the subject of a beautiful news reporter’s documentary. The two soon find themselves competing for screen time as well as the love of the reporter while after a murderous arms dealer.

Blacky Ko Shou-Liang

Jacky Cheung, Stephen Chow, Ann Bridgewater, Blacky Ko Shou-Liang, Eric Tsang, Barry Wong, Michael Dinga, John Shum Kin-Fun, Billy Ching Sau-Yat, Fung Yuen-Chi, Chow Mei-Yan, Garry Chan Chi-Shing, Bruce Fontaine, Deborah Grant, Fruit Chan, Andrew Lau, Poon Man-kit, Eddie Chan Shu-Chi, Ben Luk Man-Wah, Dick Cho, Jassie Lam Chak-Chi

tt0099629