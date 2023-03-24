Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Curry and Pepper (1990) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Andrew Lau,
Ann Bridgewater,
Barry Wong,
Ben Luk Man-Wah,
Billy Ching Sau-Yat,
Blacky Ko Shou-Liang,
Bruce Fontaine,
Chow Mei-Yan,
Deborah Grant,
Dick Cho
Sutradara
Blacky Ko Shou-Liang
IMDb
6.5/
10from
993users
Diterbitkan
23 May 1990
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Curry and Pepper (1990)
Two best friends and cop partners become the subject of a beautiful news reporter’s documentary. The two soon find themselves competing for screen time as well as the love of the reporter while after a murderous arms dealer.
Blacky Ko Shou-Liang
Jacky Cheung, Stephen Chow, Ann Bridgewater, Blacky Ko Shou-Liang, Eric Tsang, Barry Wong, Michael Dinga, John Shum Kin-Fun, Billy Ching Sau-Yat, Fung Yuen-Chi, Chow Mei-Yan, Garry Chan Chi-Shing, Bruce Fontaine, Deborah Grant, Fruit Chan, Andrew Lau, Poon Man-kit, Eddie Chan Shu-Chi, Ben Luk Man-Wah, Dick Cho, Jassie Lam Chak-Chi
tt0099629