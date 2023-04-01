IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 121 users

Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond (2016)

A very special encounter between legendary American cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and young French director Pierre Filmon. A personal journey with the brightest shadowmaker and his friends.

Pierre Filmon

Vilmos Zsigmond, Nancy Allen, Isabelle Huppert, Susan Roether-Zsigmond, Peter Fonda, Michael Murphy, John Travolta, John Boorman, Richard Donner, Ivan Passer, Mark Rydell, Jerry Schatzberg, James Chressanthis, Bruno Delbonnel, Caleb Deschanel, Pierre-William Glenn, Stephen Goldblatt, Fred Goodich, Darius Khondji, Yuri Neyman, Dante Spinotti, Vittorio Storaro, Haskell Wexler

