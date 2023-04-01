  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

121

users

Diterbitkan

13 May 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond (2016)

A very special encounter between legendary American cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and young French director Pierre Filmon. A personal journey with the brightest shadowmaker and his friends.
Pierre Filmon
Vilmos Zsigmond, Nancy Allen, Isabelle Huppert, Susan Roether-Zsigmond, Peter Fonda, Michael Murphy, John Travolta, John Boorman, Richard Donner, Ivan Passer, Mark Rydell, Jerry Schatzberg, James Chressanthis, Bruno Delbonnel, Caleb Deschanel, Pierre-William Glenn, Stephen Goldblatt, Fred Goodich, Darius Khondji, Yuri Neyman, Dante Spinotti, Vittorio Storaro, Haskell Wexler

Diterbitkan

April 1, 2023 5:50 pm

Durasi

