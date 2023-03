IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,710 users

Diterbitkan 29 January 2000

Oleh LIN

Chunhyang (2000)

A governor’s son falls for Chunhyang, a commoner, and illegally marries below his station; when he has to leave her for several years, a local official attempts to corrupt her.

Im Kwon-taek, Kim Dae-seung

Hyo-jeong Lee, Cho Seung-woo, Kim Sung-nyeo, Hak-young Kim, Lee Jeong-heon, Choi Jin-yeong, Lee Hae-eun, Hong Kyeong-yeon, Sang-hyun Cho, Myung-hwan Kim, Lee Hae-ryong, Jun-hwam Gok, Keun-mo Yoon, Taell Bae, Bong Chotae, Yun Il-ju, Hwang Choon-ha, Park Kil-soo, Kwon Tae-won, Park Chul-min

tt0245837