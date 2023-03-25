  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Cuba

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

8

/

10

from

16

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2016

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Castro’s Secret Reef (2016)

Cuba’s enforced isolation has resulted in the unlikeliest of marine reserves: a huge, rambling archipelago known as Jardines de la Reina, or “Gardens of the Queen.” Stretching around 140 miles along the southern coast of Cuba, it’s one of the longest barrier reef systems in the world. Get an up-close look at Fidel Castro’s diving playground, a forgotten ocean paradise unseen for half a century, and witness exotic species rarely seen elsewhere in the region. It’s the lost jewel of the Caribbean, but how long can this pristine wilderness survive?

David Birch

Diterbitkan

Maret 25, 2023 2:46 pm

Durasi

