Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Ana Golja,
Arnold Pinnock,
Asha Bromfield,
Christopher Russell,
Cindy Herron,
Daren A. Herbert,
David Alan Grier,
Eugene A. Clark,
Genelle Williams,
Max Topplin
Sutradara
Brian K. Roberts
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.7/
10from
213users
Diterbitkan
14 November 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
Over the years, the funky divas of En Vogue have gone their separate ways, until they are asked to perform a benefit concert to save the club that made them stars. They put aside their hesitations to reunite for the special night, but first must overcome their challenging history with Marty (David Alan Grier, “In Living Color”), their former manager and the man responsible for breaking them up. In the spirit of the holidays, the ladies find forgiveness and come together for an epic En Vogue Christmas concert to keep the club from closing its doors forever. Stars Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett as themselves and features some of En Vogue’s biggest hits and two new original songs. Genelle Williams also stars.
Brian K. Roberts
Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett, Ana Golja, Genelle Williams, Eugene A. Clark, David Alan Grier, Daren A. Herbert, Asha Bromfield, Arnold Pinnock, Christopher Russell, Max Topplin
tt3922320