Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Active Stealth (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrew Stevens,
Ava Fabian,
Chick Vennera,
Daniel Baldwin,
Darcas Macopson,
Ernest Hardin Jr.,
Fred Williamson,
Hannes Jaenicke,
Joe Lala,
Juan Carlos Cantu
Sutradara
Dan Golden,
Fred Olen Ray
IMDb
3.3/
10from
466users
Diterbitkan
11 July 1999
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Active Stealth (1999)
After Captain Murphy lost some of his men on his last mission to Mexico to bring back a US Senator, he has been plagued with unhappiness and bad dreams. When Murphy is given orders to go back to Mexico to help Mexican people slaving for Salvatore, a rich drug dealer, he must use a new technology plane to get there. The plane is technically advanced with a new protection luxury called ‘Active Stealth’. Murphy and his men get aboard the ‘Active Stealth’, piloted by Hollywood who dreams of being an actor and embark to Mexico. The action never stops from then on when Salvatore sends his men in to block them from getting through.
Fred Olen Ray, Dan Golden
Daniel Baldwin, Hannes Jaenicke, Lisa Vidal, Chick Vennera, Tim Abell, Paul Michael Robinson, Joe Lala, Terry Funk, Shannon Whirry, Ladd York, Darcas Macopson, Andrew Stevens, Fred Williamson, Juan Carlos Cantu, Ava Fabian, Romeo Rene Fabian, Ernest Hardin Jr., Rick Montana, Lisa Rivera, Kimberly A. Ray
tt0211901