IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 418 users

Diterbitkan 09 July 1976

Oleh mamat

A Small Town in Texas (1976)

A crooked sheriff in a small Southern town frames an ex-convict in a drug bust and takes his girlfriend.

Jack Starrett

Timothy Bottoms, Susan George, Bo Hopkins, Morgan Woodward, John Karlen, Art Hindle, Hank Rolike, George Buck Flower, Clay Tanner, Santos Reyes, Jack Starrett, Randee Lynne Jensen

tt0075235